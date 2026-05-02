Ducks vs. Oilers | NHL Playoff Highlights | Game 5 | April 28, 2026

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Watch full game NHL highlights from Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Playoff matchup between the Anaheim Ducks and the Edmonton Oilers on April 28, 2026, condensing all the action to get you up to speed in a flash, where Alex Killorn found the twine for the Ducks and Leon Draisaitl scored twice for the Oilers
00:00 1st Period
07:08 2nd Period
09:51 3rd Period