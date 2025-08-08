BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Shroud Of Turin
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
910 followers
111 views • 1 day ago

Shroud Of Turin, Dead Sea Scrolls & Attempts To Hide Historical Proof Of Jesus

* For decades, experts dismissed the Shroud Of Turin as fake.

* New science suggests they were wrong — and probably lying.

* Jeremiah Johnston with the evidence that it is, in fact, the actual burial shroud of Jesus.


Tucker Carlson Network On X | 8 August 2025

https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-jeremiah-johnston

https://x.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1953863784038117655

Keywords
jesustucker carlsonchristianityhistorytorturecrucifixiondead sea scrollsshroud of turincarbon datingspearcrown of thornsjeremiah johnstonscientific testingflagrum
