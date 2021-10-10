© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
PRR 5550 Running Gear - B2 Rotary Cam Poppet Valve!
Follow
0
Share
Report
71 views • October 10, 2021
https://prrt1steamlocomotivetrust.org/ - Help fund the T1 Trust!
Here is a great animation of the PRR T1 4-4-4-4 #5550 running at speed. Animation done by Steve Hawirko
This is the running gear that we have chosen at it is most advanced, reliable and easiest to maintain.
Here is a great animation of the PRR T1 4-4-4-4 #5550 running at speed. Animation done by Steve Hawirko
This is the running gear that we have chosen at it is most advanced, reliable and easiest to maintain.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.