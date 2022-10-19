Episode 164: Wasted: What Families Can Do To Stop Enabling An Addict with Candace Plattor

Candace Plattor (https://lovewithboundries.com) shares how families can stop enabling their loved ones and reclaim their lives. Dr. Deb and Candace talk about addictions of all kinds and how families can thrive from the addiction and not just cope or enable their loved ones’ problems.





06:01 Candace’s story of addiction and recovery





13:01 How does somebody know they have a problem – The difference between a habit and an addiction





14:53 The real problem is the denial that’s going on with people who have an addiction





15:59 The actual addiction, the actual behavior or the substance isn’t really the problem, the problem is what’s underneath – what’s the need for someone to be having an addictive behavior





18:23 Addiction is progressive, there’s something called “tolerance” involved in addiction





19:11 The role of a family in addiction





22:24 What’s the difference between enabling and codependency





24:28 It’s not a loving act to do anything that contributes to keeping an addict in their addiction





27:05 Even if there’s a genetic predisposition in your family, even if addiction is running in your family, it doesn’t mean that you’re also going to be an addict – It’s really about choice





31:43 The family is so important in the addiction recovery journey – Let your family member who’s suffering from addiction know that they are loved





34:16 The difference between self-respect and self-esteem





41:08 How to prevent yourself from going into another addiction when giving up one addiction





Resources Mentioned





Whether you are recovering from an illness or just looking to maintain your current overall health, schedule a consult with us at Serenity Health Care by calling (262)522-8640 or visit https://www.serenityhealthcarecenter.com





About our Guest:





Candace Plattor is an Addictions Therapist in private practice, where she specializes in working with the family and other loved ones of people who are struggling with addiction, in her unique and signature Family Addiction Counselling and Therapy Program. As a former addict with over 34 years clean and sober, Candace has learned that overcoming addiction is a family condition: everyone in the family is affected by addiction and everyone needs to heal. For more than three decades, she has been helping both addicts and their loved ones understand their dysfunctional behaviours and make healthier life choices.





The results Candace achieves have been astounding: addicts stop using and families regain their lives from the ravages of addiction. Not only has her success led to a waiting list of clients but she is a sought after leader in the field of addictions. As the developer of the LoveWithBoundaries Family Addiction Counselling and Therapy method, Candace now works with her team of top counsellors and coaches, helping both the families and their addicts break the devastating cycle of addiction for good.





IIf addiction is causing pain and suffering in your family, and you’re ready to do what it takes to reclaim your sanity and serenity so you can live your best life, you can contact Candace for a free 30-minute consultation.





Website – www.LoveWithBoundaries.com





Facebook – [email protected]





LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/in/ACoAAAFH2m0BN2RYbgI3y0xe0oh6S-ePF-d6JFY/





Twitter –https://twitter.com/candaceplattor