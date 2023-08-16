Due To Fema & Red Cross's Hoarding Supplies Citizens Of Hawaii Have To Take Matters Into Their Own Hands

Reports are coming out of Hawaii that foundations such as Red Cross & Fema are withholding donations from people who need it the most.
This is just one way people are getting supplies to those in need by going around the red tape.
Beware sending money to foundations
Below is a spreadsheet where you can donate direct to families who need it.
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1lExatubPl6zvsDcy4qUd3Sv1PvvKrzMhUyOzaKuId0o/htmlview?usp=drivesdk&fbclid=PAAaYXoUiyZ7SyC9DAWJg-CB6l27dhiSSMNasGpKVxy6j6vJVdyhWY5vevzyo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.