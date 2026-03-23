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THE TRUTH ABOUT THE I.R.S. with Peymon Mottahedeh | Going Rogue with Lara Logan
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
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Over 97% of Americans are not required by law to pay federal income taxes. Visit Https://StopTheFed.com or visit https://Freedomlawschool.org to break free from IRS slavery. Peymon Mottahedeh hasn’t paid income taxes in over 30 years, and has educated hundreds of Americans on how to LEGALLY Break free from IRS Slavery.


Peymon Mottahedeh is the President and Founder of Freedom Law School, the most successful tax truth organization and the last of its kind standing since World War II. Peymon hasn’t filed or paid federal income taxes for over 30 years, and he has been teaching everyday Americans how to do the same. His passion for restoring liberty has inspired many to follow his path toward freedom.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy