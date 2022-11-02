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Arizona Gubernatorial Candidate Kari Lake Punches Back At The Media Press Conference Oct 27th
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Arizona Gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake holds press conference
Kari Lake holds a press conference with the midterm elections coming up Nov. 8