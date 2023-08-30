GoFundMe Sides With WAR MACHINE - Silences 'Grayzone' - War on Free Speech Continues

I'm sharing this video from 'The Jimmy Dore Show' on YouTube, today Aug 29, 2023.
Independent media outlet The Grayzone recently conducted a fundraiser on GoFundMe to help support the publication’s investigative journalism team. But after collecting more than $90,000, The Grayzone publisher Max Blumenthal received an email telling him that for reasons that remained obscure, the funds would not be disbursed.
Jimmy and Max discuss this effort to stifle independent journalism and the similar experience faced by the Canadian trucker protesters and African journalist Simon Ateba.
