MAN TRIES TO STOP A 25,000 LB ROLLED STEEL COIL COMING AT HIM
Published Monday

Health and Safety video; if its big and heavy and rolling towards you get out of the way. In this case it was a coil of steel, however seen similar accidents with round bales of hay, cars and trucks. Done similar to this poor guy myself however managed to survive luckily.

Keywords
healthaccidentworksafetycrushed

