Is Anything True?

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There seems to be a wave of people in the world today who subscribe to the idea that there is nothing objectively true, and it's all a matter of individual perspective. I share a bit of my own history in that mode of thinking and how I snapped out of it.
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Thanks for watching!
Cahlen Lee
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I am probably wrong about at least one thing I said in this video. Please do your own research before putting this information into effect.
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