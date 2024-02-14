Everything Got Saved Again
* It’s all so predictable at this stage.
* Bears have nothing until something breaks — and nothing has broken.
* This can keep squeezing higher.
NorthmanTrader | NorthCast Market Update: The Magic Save (14 February 2024)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.