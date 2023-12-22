DEI LEAK: Executives from Pharma company Sanofi caught on leaked zoom call discussing discriminatory hiring practices:
Carole Huntsman, Former Senior VP:
“One in five hires NEEDS to be a black employee for us to meet our goals” …
“One in ten HAS to be a Latinx employee.”
This appears again to be a violation of title VII.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.