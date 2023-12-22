Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
DEI LEAK: Executives from Pharma company Sanofi caught on leaked zoom call discussing discriminatory hiring practices:
channel image
Puretrauma357
1608 Subscribers
44 views
Published Yesterday

DEI LEAK: Executives from Pharma company Sanofi caught on leaked zoom call discussing discriminatory hiring practices:

Carole Huntsman, Former Senior VP:

“One in five hires NEEDS to be a black employee for us to meet our goals” …

“One in ten HAS to be a Latinx employee.”

This appears again to be a violation of title VII.

Keywords
executiveshiring practicesfrom pharmacompany sanofi caught on leakedzoom call discussing discriminatory

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket