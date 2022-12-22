https://gnews.org/articles/534065
Summary：11/24/2022 Shocking Bombshell: The Largest Blackmail & Extortion Case in American History. Luc Despins, the trustee of Miles Guo’s bankruptcy case, proposed a settlement with two options: paying Despins $250 million personally, or eradicating Miles and his family and destroying the NFSC and Whistleblower movement.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.