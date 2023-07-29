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And We Know 7.28.2023 Biden, ALIENS, OLD GUARD, Plea Deal, Timing, Cards, PRAY!
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76 views • July 29, 2023

LT of And We Know


July 28, 2023


Oh…just another day to unveil more of the ENEMY and the cards they have left in their deck to bring deception to the masses. We are not falling for it as easy as before. WE will look into Biden losses, the Alien fakery, the OLD GUARD used up and dying out, Plea Deals, Timing and so much more today.


Protect your investments with And We Know

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Or call 720-605-3900, Tell them “LT” sent you.

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*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/

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Remnant Revolution Tourt

https://remnantrevolutiontour.com/


Disturbing Discovery: Dr. Meryl Nass Uncovers the DTaP Vaccine’s ‘Dirty Secret’ https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/41619


Dr. Meryl Nass, on the United Nations' latest attempt to install itself as the unelected world government: https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/46837


Rep. Harriet Hageman at "gender-affirming care" hearing: "There is only two sexes. Boys are boys, girls are girls. One cannot become the other" https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/49488


Swimmer Paula Scanlan was SILENCED for breaking her silence against biological male swimmer 'Lia Thomas' https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/49489


Rep. Wesley Hunt at "gender-affirming care" hearing: "I want you to imagine something: What would happen if we affirmed every thought that our children have?" https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/49482


Detransitioner Chloe Cole's POWERFUL opening statement at a "gender-affirming care" hearing: "I look in the mirror sometimes, and I feel like a monster ... my childhood was ruined" https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/49468


DoD awarded 823 Billion to Light gas to the lands of other nations while simultaneously gaslighting the American citizens with their explanations of why it needs to be done. https://t.me/vDarknessFalls/19127


“We Fear No More” https://t.me/vDarknessFalls/19118


The very moment when the aliens took over Cocaine Mitch’s brain. https://t.me/vDarknessFalls/19108


The name of Jesus STOPS alien abductions

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kvAsSer5ZTw

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newsdeceptionpresidentaliensdeep statechristianbidenextraterrestrialsplea dealcardsprayfakerytimingconsumptionunveilingltand we knowexposing evilold guardharvest crop
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