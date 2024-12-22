© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Andrew Klavan: Christmas, Anthony Brian Logan: Stelter, USA Watchdog: Depression, Weekends w/Wendy | EP1419 - Highlights Begin 12/22/2024 8:00 PM EST
https://rumble.com/v61uk85-ep1419.html?mref=2trvx&mc=bxrql
Daily News Update - https://murtech.com/
MurTech on Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/MurTech
Bit Chute MurTech.com Daily News Update - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yShXAfe9DRbT/
***
Help Keep Free Speech Alive...
https://buy.stripe.com/28odTe6w45pU1MYfYY
---
Join my Locals community for exclusive content at dailynewsupdate.locals.com!
https://dailynewsupdate.locals.com/support
*** 5:29
Andrew Klavan 12/22 - My Grown Up Christmas List | Ep. 1211
https://rumble.com/embed/v5z5s25/?pub=2trvx
***
Anthony Brian Logan 12/22 - Brian Stelter FUMES Over Alterative Media DEFEATING The Mainstream!
https://rumble.com/embed/v5z2yc2/?pub=2trvx
*** 1:05
USA Watchdog 12/22 - Depression, Debt, Default & Destruction in 2025 - Martin Armstrong
https://rumble.com/embed/v5z79g8/?pub=2trvx
*** 5:49
Wendy Bell Radio 12/22 - Weekends With Wendy
https://rumble.com/embed/v5z302z/?pub=2trvx
*******************
Quiver Quantitative - Trade Like an Insider
*******************
QuickRX Store
Discount Code: save10
******************
Dr. Pierre Kory, MD, MPA and Dr. Scott Marsland, FNP-C: Welcome To The Leading Edge Clinic
******************
Peter McCullough, MD, MPH: The Wellness Company
*******************
My Free Doctor: 'Banned' Methods Used To Treat 150,000+ COVID Patients By Doctors Organization Had Only 4 Deaths