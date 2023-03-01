Coming Soon! We The People Take Hold of the Snake!

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Who? Turn the tables, The Other Cheek! A History Of 'Snake Oil Salesmen'Editing Continuing The Harvest Series, 4th Part in the Series. 2 separate blogs by PG, Patriot gallery
https://www.blogger.com/u/0/blog/posts/4837211785867252894
How Beautiful On The Mountains, Governments, are the Feet Adar, Purim
https://isaiah58ministries.blogspot.com/2023/02/how-beautiful-on-mountains-governments.html