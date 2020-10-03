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Gefälschter PCR-Test zur Erzeugung einer gefälschten Covid-19-Pandemie
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442 views • October 03, 2020
Rechtsanwalt Reiner Fuellmich gibt einen umfassenden Überblick darüber, wie der gefälschte PCR-Test als Standard für die "Diagnose" von Covid-19 übernommen wurde und wie die deutschen Grünen die deutsche Mehrheitsregierung dazu überredeten, unter Verstoß gegen das Völkerrecht gegen Verbrechen zu sprechen Menschheit. Fuellmich kündigt an, dass ein internationales Netzwerk von Anwälten den größten Deliktsfall in der Weltgeschichte diskutieren wird.
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