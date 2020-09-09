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The Mirror Project - COVID Laws Petition - EP 9 (mirrored)
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47 views • September 09, 2020
The Mirror Project - COVID Laws Petition - EP 9 (mirrored)
Mirrored from You Tube channel The Mirror Project at:-
https://youtu.be/qEzMmAhG_Ss
SIGN THE PETITION : https://www.mp-22.com/vax-petition
Insta: The_Mirror_Project_
Twitter: @See_Its_obvious
What was conspiracy theory only few months ago, is now here, in an official government publication, and it’s time to take precise action and stop this proposal.
The UK government is seeking to make changes to the Human Medicine Regulations.
These changes will support the rollout of a COVID-19 vaccine programme in the UK.
#covid #law #covidlaw #petition #change #UK #gov #gov.uk #themirrorproject #mirrorproject
Mirrored from You Tube channel The Mirror Project at:-
https://youtu.be/qEzMmAhG_Ss
SIGN THE PETITION : https://www.mp-22.com/vax-petition
Insta: The_Mirror_Project_
Twitter: @See_Its_obvious
What was conspiracy theory only few months ago, is now here, in an official government publication, and it’s time to take precise action and stop this proposal.
The UK government is seeking to make changes to the Human Medicine Regulations.
These changes will support the rollout of a COVID-19 vaccine programme in the UK.
#covid #law #covidlaw #petition #change #UK #gov #gov.uk #themirrorproject #mirrorproject
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