Abenteuer & Allrad 2023 (Part 8 - Inside the Event)
Overland Italy
15 views
Published 14 hours ago

We're very pleased to have made the journey from southern Italy into the heart of Germany to bring you this video and take you inside the 2023 Abenteuer & Allrad (Adventure & Offroad) Overland Expo in Bad Kissingen, Germany!

Follow us as we wind our way north to attend the 2023 Abenteuer & Allrad (Adventure & Offroad) Overland Expo in Bad Kissingen, Germany!

overlandingoff-roadingoverland italy4-wheelingoff-road adventurealbenteuer and allrad

