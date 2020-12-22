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Michigan Republican Poll Challenger Describes Illegal Behavior
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17 views • December 22, 2020
Witness claims he saw poll workers filling out straight democrat ballots while Republican poll challenger was forced away.
He says that when the military ballots were being counted, the Republican poll challengers were locked out of the facility over COVID restrictions that were not enforced against the Democrats.
"There were two systems. There was their system and our system. Their system was very open and welcoming to their people. And our system was 'Fall in line. Follow the rules. COVID restrictions.'"
These People Were Vicious – I Saw All Kinds of Illegal Behavior” – Michigan Election Witness Who Saw 4 AM Illegal Ballot Drop for Biden Speaks Out
Official Detroit poll workers stole votes by marking non-Biden votes for Biden, Sitto says.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/people-vicious-saw-kinds-illegal-behavior-michigan-election-witness-saw-4-illegal-ballot-drop-biden-speaks-video/
“I saw all types of illegal behavior.”
He says that when the military ballots were being counted, the Republican poll challengers were locked out of the facility over COVID restrictions that were not enforced against the Democrats.
"There were two systems. There was their system and our system. Their system was very open and welcoming to their people. And our system was 'Fall in line. Follow the rules. COVID restrictions.'"
These People Were Vicious – I Saw All Kinds of Illegal Behavior” – Michigan Election Witness Who Saw 4 AM Illegal Ballot Drop for Biden Speaks Out
Official Detroit poll workers stole votes by marking non-Biden votes for Biden, Sitto says.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/people-vicious-saw-kinds-illegal-behavior-michigan-election-witness-saw-4-illegal-ballot-drop-biden-speaks-video/
“I saw all types of illegal behavior.”
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