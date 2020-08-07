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THE GLOBAL PUSHBACK HAS BEGUN
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976 views • August 07, 2020
THE GLOBAL PUSHBACK HAS BEGUN
As Coronavirus panic in the media and from politicians continues, countries are continuing to institute mandatory masks & quarantine orders, by way of force and extreme consequences. Across Europe, millions took to the streets to push back against government overreach. Del speaks to one of the organizers of the rally in London.
#London #Berlin #StandUpX #BeBrave #Lockdown #MaskMandates #WeThePeople #TheHighWire
As Coronavirus panic in the media and from politicians continues, countries are continuing to institute mandatory masks & quarantine orders, by way of force and extreme consequences. Across Europe, millions took to the streets to push back against government overreach. Del speaks to one of the organizers of the rally in London.
#London #Berlin #StandUpX #BeBrave #Lockdown #MaskMandates #WeThePeople #TheHighWire
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