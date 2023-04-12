'The British Invasion' with Dean Ryan

-Major Migrant influx now invading the United Kingdom.

46,000 total in 2022 filled the UK shores, hospitals and welfare stations.

No penalties, No recourse.. The UK's National Security is at risk, and the

British people are Under Attack.

(Clip) from World At WAR with Dean Ryan

