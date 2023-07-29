How to Get Your pH Balance Back to Normal | Barbara O’Neill EP5

What has the acid/base balance of your body got to do with disease? Cancer and other diseases need an acidic environment to grow. We can create an environment in the body in which disease can’t survive simply by making diet and lifestyle choices. In this presentation, Barbara O’Neill talks about how to get your pH balance back to normal. It’s true that we are made up of what we eat. Our bodies are constantly being remade from the foods that we eat each day. Find out which foods are alkaline and which are acidic, why kidney stones form, and why fruit can be acidic for some people. Discover how to restore pH balance in your body. New How To Country Channel Link: / @howtocountry5591 New Truth Matters Shorts Channel Link:: / @truthmatters-sho... Donate to Amazing Discoveries: https://store-us.amazingdiscoveries.o... For Uncensored Content Watch on ADtv: https://adtv.watch Visit our website: http://amazingdiscoveries.org Join Us at Our Next Event! https://events.amazingdiscoveries.org/

