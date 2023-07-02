David Menzies: Catherine Arboleda & Wilmer Hernandez - From Colombia to Windsor, an immigrant couple takes on Tim Hortons and pursues the Canadian dream…
15 views
•
Published Yesterday
•
"mountain magic in a cup"
Keywords
ontariorebel mediarebel newscafe on wheelscolombian coffeegourmet coffeemontaneros coffee
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos