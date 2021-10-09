CCP’s Procurement Data of PCR Machines Indicates CCP Virus Outbreak Earlier Than CCP Actually Admitted

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10/04/2021 Sky News investigative reporter, author of ‘What Really Happened in the Wuhan Lab’, Sherry Markson: according to the recovered the CCP government procurement data that had been virtually deleted, there was a buy up of PCR machines, the Coronavirus testing machines, in the second half of 2019, specifically in Wuhan, indicating the CCP Virus outbreak was earlier than the CCP actually admitted.