23 year old woman DEAD after VAXX poison injections (maybe SUICIDE) 💉💉💉

Her obituary mentioned that she was hospitalized for "mental illness" many, many times. That could mean she was cutting her wrists or it could mean seasonal mood disorder or it could mean she had 17 different personalities.

Kinda vague.

I don't know what happened to this one.

https://t.me/covidbc/7892

Penfield Players

November 29 at 2:06 PM

It is with a heavy and sad heart that I report the passing of a member of the Penfield Players community, Nadine Heroux. Nadine possessed a beautiful spirit and a wonderful talent. She appeared with the Players in the Readers' Theatre production of "The Explorer's Club," our first foray into the Rochester Fringe Festival, "Impossible Marriage," and in the spring 2019 main stage production of "Peril on the High Seas." She brought intelligence, wit, charm, and great energy to her performances.

On a personal note, it was my pleasure to perform with Nadine in the "The Explorer's Club." I also worked with her when she stage-managed a one-act play in which I had a part, "Ghosts," for ETC. She was always conscientious, kind, and fun to work with, and she possessed a maturity beyond her years. She will be greatly missed by the Penfield Players and the Rochester theatre community, of which she was a valued member. - Richard Kendrick

Feel free to share your own memory of Nadine in the comments section below.

In her honor and memory, this Sunday, Dec. 3, on WAYO (104.3 FM) at 4 p.m., Justin Rielly, also a member of the Penfield Players community, will be re-broadcasting a show on which Nadine appeared.

Photos, clockwise from top: Nadine in "The Explorer's Club" by Liz Gill, Nadine (second from left in "Peril on the High Seas") by Liz Gill, and in "Impossible Marriage," first from the left.

ROCHESTER- Nadine M. Heroux, 23, passed away on November 2, 2022.

She is predeceased by her paternal grandparents Bernard and Denise Heroux.

She is survived by her parents Bernard and Vilmarie Heroux, her siblings, Francis, Juliana, Eva and Lucia; her maternal grandparents Norberto Lopez and Carmen Leon, her aunts and uncles, Ricardo Lopez (Maria), Axel Lopez (Addy), Rossana Lopez, Rolando Lopez, Danielle Zielinski (Eric), Pierre Heroux (Karen), Paul Heroux (Linda), Jacqueline Heroux, and her many cousins.

Nadine will be greatly missed.

“Everyone you meet is fighting a battle you no nothing about. Be Kind, always”

Nadine was born on August 3, 1999, the second oldest of 5 children. As a little girl she had an innocent faith and even told her mother once that she saw an angel. She loved animals and nature. As she grew she developed her talent for acting, starting with Drama Kids and then was in several local plays through Spotlight Theatre and Penfield Players. She enjoyed swimming and was part of Webster Blue Fins for a few years. She also developed her vocal talent by being part of the Bach Children’s Choir, and then joined the Eastman School of Music Community Choir in High School. Nadine was a sensitive soul and cared deeply for others. She participated for a few summers with Young People Who Care, a Catholic ministry in Pennsylvania where she served the poor in that community. She went on to graduate from High School. Her dream was to be an actress and her plan was to pursue her cosmetology certification and use that skill to help supplement her income as she pursued a theatre degree. She completed her certification at Sheer Ego in Rochester, NY and then was accepted at De Sales University in Pennsylvania in their Theatre and Communications program. Tragically, the mental illness derailed many of her plans and she was unable to complete her college education. When she was 12 years old she was diagnosed with a mental illness and since then was hospitalized many, many times over the years. It is one of the most difficult crosses and illnesses for anyone to bear especially an adolescent child. Nadine bore this suffering for 11 long years enduring rejection, being misunderstood, loneliness, and alienation from others. Resilience is a key word for Nadine. She kept getting back up again, and again to try once more. On those days that the clouds parted, she had a smile that could light up a room, and made those around her feel accepted and loved. She had a passion to help others with this very debilitating disease, and even made a short film called the Stigma, bringing awareness and advocacy to this most misunderstood ailment. Nadine will be greatly missed and pray that she finds peace. We commend her to the Divine Mercy of The Lord Jesus Christ and to loving arms of the Most Holy Mother of God.





