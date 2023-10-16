PROPAGANDIST by FEAR DEVOID | OFFICAL MUSIC VIDEO

Fear Devoid releases 'PROPAGANDIST' Official Music Video. You can download the track via Bandcamp: https://feardevoid.bandcamp.com/album/propagandist or other platforms like Apple Music, Amazon music, and more. Streaming also available via Spotify and more. A huge thank you to Metal Melissa who created this video with her own creative vision, Please consider supporting our band so we can continue releasing new tunes with important messages.

