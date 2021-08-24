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LA Times Calls Larry Elder the "Face of White Supremacy" -- a Genius Argument
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91 views • August 24, 2021
The Los Angeles times calls political candidate for Governor and radio talk show host, Larry Elder, the "black face of white supremacy."
Cudgel the public over and over again, playing the race card, everyone's a racist, white supremacists, even a black man such as Larry Elder. It grows old, and they are bereft of any logical arguments they have, but rather use force you to acceptance of their political views.
#LarryElder #LATimes #whiteSupremacy
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Cudgel the public over and over again, playing the race card, everyone's a racist, white supremacists, even a black man such as Larry Elder. It grows old, and they are bereft of any logical arguments they have, but rather use force you to acceptance of their political views.
#LarryElder #LATimes #whiteSupremacy
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Osysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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