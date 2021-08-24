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LA Times Calls Larry Elder the "Face of White Supremacy" -- a Genius Argument
Recharge Freedom
Recharge Freedom
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91 views • August 24, 2021
The Los Angeles times calls political candidate for Governor and radio talk show host, Larry Elder, the "black face of white supremacy."
Cudgel the public over and over again, playing the race card, everyone's a racist, white supremacists, even a black man such as Larry Elder. It grows old, and they are bereft of any logical arguments they have, but rather use force you to acceptance of their political views.
#LarryElder #LATimes #whiteSupremacy

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racismblmhypocrisygavin newsomstupiditywhite supremacyleftismla timescancel culturerecall gavin newsom
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