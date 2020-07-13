© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Promise by KINZAZA
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
8 views • July 13, 2020
“To those who can hear me, I say - do not despair. The misery that is now upon us is but the passing of greed - the bitterness of men who fear the way of human progress. The hate of men will pass, and dictators die, and the power they took from the people will return to the people.” Final speech from The Great Dictator.
This is a song dedicated to the solutions that are safely stored within all of us. Place that call to yourself and the matrix will crumble. You are The Promise.
Music by KINZAZA® ©1998. VIdeo by KINZAZA® © 2020
KINZAZA http://www.kinzaza.com/
This is a song dedicated to the solutions that are safely stored within all of us. Place that call to yourself and the matrix will crumble. You are The Promise.
Music by KINZAZA® ©1998. VIdeo by KINZAZA® © 2020
KINZAZA http://www.kinzaza.com/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.