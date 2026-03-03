IRAN downed three US Fighter Jets, right after the Assassination of two US Army Generals in RIYADH

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Well, my dear truth seekers, it has been three days since the US and Israel attacked Iran. And judging by what is happening, it is safe to say that, unfortunately for Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu, Iran turned out to be much more resilient than expected. Over the past 72 hours, Iran has not only withstood but also managed to inflict significant damage to the Israeli and US forces, both in manpower and in equipment. Even though the United States and Israel carried out about 2,000 sorties and launched hundreds of cruise missiles at Iran, as a result of which many representatives of Iran's military and political leadership were liquidated, Tehran not only persisted but was also able to maintain almost 3,000 units of ballistic missiles.
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
