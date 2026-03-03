BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

IRAN downed three US Fighter Jets, right after the Assassination of two US Army Generals in RIYADH
The Prisoner
421 views • 21 hours ago

Well, my dear truth seekers, it has been three days since the US and Israel attacked Iran. And judging by what is happening, it is safe to say that, unfortunately for Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu, Iran turned out to be much more resilient than expected. Over the past 72 hours, Iran has not only withstood but also managed to inflict significant damage to the Israeli and US forces, both in manpower and in equipment. Even though the United States and Israel carried out about 2,000 sorties and launched hundreds of cruise missiles at Iran, as a result of which many representatives of Iran's military and political leadership were liquidated, Tehran not only persisted but was also able to maintain almost 3,000 units of ballistic missiles.

Support BORZZIKMAN :

Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167

WebMoney:

Z287850237751 (USD)

E356280180033 (EUR)

Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

iranusakuwaitriyadhus fighter jets
