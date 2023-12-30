Merry Christmas Meditation on Loving Kindness

Merry Christmas!! Do this guided meditation to get the feeling.
On Nov. 9, 2011, I filmed this at the West Vancouver Community Centre where I taught courses on Buddhism and meditation. This was the first month after I started making regular videos over the past 12 years. I have several guided meditations on "metta" which means a deep profound friendliness. The Buddha taught this as the main antidote to anger or aversion. I do it many times a day, for a few seconds here and there. This is my main Buddhist practice.
