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Exclusive: Coronavirus Tied To Pedogate
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657 views • March 06, 2020
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The Coronavirus is part of a much deeper, darker, diabolical plan for world domination which includes the depopulation of the planet and the extension of human life for those with the money and the power to afford it. In a Truth Unsealed exclusive, you’ll learn that the torture, murder and harvesting of a vital substance contained in young children, combined with the extinction of most of adult human life, will assure that only the most privileged in society will survive the coming apocalypse. David Zublick unseals the horrible truth in this exclusive report!
The Coronavirus is part of a much deeper, darker, diabolical plan for world domination which includes the depopulation of the planet and the extension of human life for those with the money and the power to afford it. In a Truth Unsealed exclusive, you’ll learn that the torture, murder and harvesting of a vital substance contained in young children, combined with the extinction of most of adult human life, will assure that only the most privileged in society will survive the coming apocalypse. David Zublick unseals the horrible truth in this exclusive report!
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