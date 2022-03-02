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RINO Infestation in GOP Must be Dealt With by Patriots, Drew-Montez Clark
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41 views • March 02, 2022
The Republican Party is infested with RINOs who need to be cleaned out if America is to be rescued, said homeschool dad and chiropractor Drew-Montez Clark in this interview with The New American magazine. Clark, who said you could not pay him enough to put his children in a government school, said children were being indoctrinated in "public education" against freedom. He is running for Congress to stop the tyranny, protect the border, and secure America's future, he said.
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