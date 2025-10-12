BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Dr. Ana Maria Mihalcea: Self Assembling Nano technology In Live Blood - with a solution to the disaster
WBS
WBS
502 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
80 views • 23 hours ago

Link to English version https://www.kla.tv/Transhumanism-en/38680&autoplay=true

This summer the team from AZK/ Kla.tv from Europe came to my office to film my presentation for this years symposium. The contributions were subsequently translated and are now available in multiple languages, including German, Russian, Thai, Italian, Dutch, Polish, Spanish, and others. The videos can be downloaded and shared.

The German version of it is available on the AZK homepage

https://anti-zensur.info/azk21/selbstorganisierende-nanotechnologie

Translation into multiple languages available here:

The video already had over 1.4 Million views - people are becoming aware of the self assembling nanotechnology. Thank you to the AZK team for translating it into so many languages!

Keywords
technologynanosolutionanadigital twinmihalcea
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy