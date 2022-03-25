© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CIA recruitment video makes viewers wonder if the agency has become a woke joke.
Follow
0
Share
Report
160 views • March 25, 2022
A new CIA recruitment video stars a female agent spouting incessant woke nonsense in a bid to attract applicants to join the world’s most powerful secret service but her self-obsession would put off any candidates with real sense.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.