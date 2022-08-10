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Bioweapon 'Covid' Shots Tearing Lives Apart: Pfizer Shot Destroys Man's Kidneys, Leaves Him Blind
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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50 views • August 10, 2022

This wife's story will have you think twice about taking this clot shot.


Lisa Douglas is the wife of a farmer who took the vaccine after following the “judgement” of Dr. Fauci’s minions at the CDC.


After taking this shot, her husband has extreme vertigo, and when inflamed, he cannot walk or even lift up a pen.


The entire supply of this shot needs to be incinerated, and those involved with this vaccine need to be indicted, tried and FRIED!

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Keywords
propagandagenocidecriminalsnwosheddingmandatesfrequency weaponsmedical tyrannyforced vaccinesmorgellonsnano techbio warfaremrnahydrogelquantum dotsvaccine passportsspike proteinsgraphene oxide
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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