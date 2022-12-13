Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
NEW SURVIVAL PRODUCT!
392 views
channel image
Local Prepper
Published 19 hours ago |

Official HDTS Emergency Stick!! Our one of a kind Emergency Stick! Be prepared by storing this in your car or your backpack when outdoors! The Emergency Stick will help you during an emergency with the 8 available features: 1) strong flashlight, 2) phone charger, 3) water purification, 4) SOS signal, 5) hand warmer, 6) breaking hammer, 7) and an arc lighter! The Emergency Stick is water resistant and durable and can be used for self-defense.


Please Hit the LIKE and SUBSCRIBE BUTTONS as well as the NOTIFICATION BELL. Feel Free to Check out my Amazon Influencer Page and Follow Me on Twitter, Facebook and Rumble. Thanks for watching.


💥 HDTS Survival Stick (Non-affiliate):

https://tinyurl.com/rdvpuaan  


💥 J5 Tactical Flashlight:

https://amzn.to/3W5B2zM  


💥 oHUHU Light-Weight Camping Stove:

https://amzn.to/3hkypLQ  


👉 Support the Channel:

https://www.patreon.com/localprepper  


👉 Link-Tree:

https://linktr.ee/localprepper  


👉 My Website:

https://www.localprepper.net  


👉 Snail mail:

P.O. Box 12

Onancock, VA 23417


❱❱❱ DISCLAIMER: The opinions stated in this video are my own. I have no sponsor(s). Some links are affiliate links.


#prepardness #prepper #shtf #survival #homestead ​ #economiccollapse #offgrid ​ #doomsday ​ #wrol ​ #collapse ​ #doomsdaypreppers #economy

Keywords
collapseprepperhomesteadshtfsurvivaleconomyfood shortageswheatwaterpreparednesseconomic collapsedoomsdayoff gridwrolfood shortagewater filtrationdoomsday preppers

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket