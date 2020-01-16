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The David Knight Show (16 Jan 20 Full Show)
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22 views • January 16, 2020
Topics by Timecode:
00:06:36: Trump wins with Chinese trade deal, even WSJ admits the “trade war” caused “barely a scratch”
00:13:55: Democrats are worried about releasing vote totals in Iowa since it’s about delegates and someone might complain they won the popular vote but didn’t get the most delegates — sound familiar? How Hillary beat Bernie with super delegates but lost to Trump in 2016 with Electoral College
00:22:15: Gov Coonman in VA, moves to shut down 1A protests of Democrats’ plan to shut down 2A — you won’t believe the extreme (extremely ridiculous) executive order prohibitions and the lies of mainstream media about protestor
00:55:47: Free tuition, free books, free room & board and $BILLIONS in subsidized jobs —Americans need not apply, it’s for illegal aliens
01:04:21: Is your family a victim of the massive CPS bureaucracy? 84% of parents are eventually cleared but children are kidnapped for months or years. Dwight Mitchell, FamilyPreservationFoundation.org, joins to explain his free video series to help families know their legal rights, the financial incentives behind the legal kidnapping of children and the tricks used to steal children
01:38:23: Judicial tyranny strikes again with a single federal District Judge vetoing the President, TX Gov Abbott & the Constitution on immigration. Who are the groups behind the lawsuit, what are their financial interests and why is the judge wrong?
01:46:49: Cardi B lectures us on the right to “bare arms” (and presumably every other part of her body — although she talking about the 2A) & the actor playing Picard tells us his new Star Trek series will be about Trump & BREXIT
01:55:58: Pelosi’s commemorative bullet pens for political assassination
02:01:29: Civil War on the Progressive Left — Warren/CNN vs Bernie; and CNN’s Brian Stelter chosen to do a HBO documentary on “rise of fake news” a week after CNN settles with Sandman over fake news libel
Cleanse and boost in 2020 by supercharging your body with our all-new combo pack now available at 50% Off!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/infowars-life/cleanse-and-boost-challenge-pack?ims=hqmmt&utm_campaign=IWL-CleanseBoost50offUV&utm_source=banned.video&utm_medium=Video&utm_content=IWL-CleanseBoost50offUV
00:06:36: Trump wins with Chinese trade deal, even WSJ admits the “trade war” caused “barely a scratch”
00:13:55: Democrats are worried about releasing vote totals in Iowa since it’s about delegates and someone might complain they won the popular vote but didn’t get the most delegates — sound familiar? How Hillary beat Bernie with super delegates but lost to Trump in 2016 with Electoral College
00:22:15: Gov Coonman in VA, moves to shut down 1A protests of Democrats’ plan to shut down 2A — you won’t believe the extreme (extremely ridiculous) executive order prohibitions and the lies of mainstream media about protestor
00:55:47: Free tuition, free books, free room & board and $BILLIONS in subsidized jobs —Americans need not apply, it’s for illegal aliens
01:04:21: Is your family a victim of the massive CPS bureaucracy? 84% of parents are eventually cleared but children are kidnapped for months or years. Dwight Mitchell, FamilyPreservationFoundation.org, joins to explain his free video series to help families know their legal rights, the financial incentives behind the legal kidnapping of children and the tricks used to steal children
01:38:23: Judicial tyranny strikes again with a single federal District Judge vetoing the President, TX Gov Abbott & the Constitution on immigration. Who are the groups behind the lawsuit, what are their financial interests and why is the judge wrong?
01:46:49: Cardi B lectures us on the right to “bare arms” (and presumably every other part of her body — although she talking about the 2A) & the actor playing Picard tells us his new Star Trek series will be about Trump & BREXIT
01:55:58: Pelosi’s commemorative bullet pens for political assassination
02:01:29: Civil War on the Progressive Left — Warren/CNN vs Bernie; and CNN’s Brian Stelter chosen to do a HBO documentary on “rise of fake news” a week after CNN settles with Sandman over fake news libel
Cleanse and boost in 2020 by supercharging your body with our all-new combo pack now available at 50% Off!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/infowars-life/cleanse-and-boost-challenge-pack?ims=hqmmt&utm_campaign=IWL-CleanseBoost50offUV&utm_source=banned.video&utm_medium=Video&utm_content=IWL-CleanseBoost50offUV
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