Episode 142 - The Irony: Democrats Celebrate MLK Jr. Day with Overt Racism

Adam Kinzinger took objection with one of my tweets and the liberal army descended upon me. I learned how twitter and the left work.

In 2023 we are farther from forming a more perfect union than we were in the 1960’s. San Francisco is preparing reparations for blacks. The irony is that California never had slaves. You can’t make this stuff up.

A man won Miss Universe. A man also runs Miss Universe. He too is trans. The procedure looks pretty good but his voice could use some work.

The special prosecutor assigned to Joe Biden is a veteran of the Mueller investigation into Trump. He’s a deep stater. My theory is holding.

Adan Schiff wants to give Biden the benefit of the doubt, doesn’t want to jump to conclusions. I remember a different Schiff when it came to Trump.

Biden is a sociopathic liar. It’s very disturbing. It was on full display on MLK Jr. Day.

The Captain weighs in and asks your Millennial Minister of Truth some tough questions.

Finally, Lori Lightfoot asked teachers to give public school students extra credit to help her win re-election.