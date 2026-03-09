Innovation in Peptide Delivery

Https://drchrisshade.com/blog/

Tracy Duhs: The master formulator Chris Shade is here with us. And he has something really exciting to share with you about an update in peptides. Well we don't have to inject ourselves with needles anymore.

Chris Shade, Ph: It’s been awesome. I've been looking to make liposomal peptides for a long time. Everybody, you got to get up and inject this one, that one, that one. And you also don't know really where all these peptides are coming from. You buy them off these for research only sites. Is this GMP production? We got to get it in liposomal. We know that liposomes can get through the GI barrier through the oral barrier and go right into the blood.

And so we knew these would work well, but we didn't know how well they work. They really kind of blew us away. I wasn't really thinking about it. All this is cell signaling. You’ve got to go in and signal inside the cells. A liposome is a bilayer fat membrane made out of phosphatidylcholine. Same thing that your cell membranes are made out of.

You make it small enough. It goes right through the oral cavity, right into the blood. But then when it sees the cell, there's something called cell fusion, where the phospholipids blend with the cell phospholipids and the compounds in there more easily penetrated into the cell. So you get better oral delivery into the blood, but then you get better delivery into the cell.

So the signaling capacity of these has been beyond even my expectations.

02/13/2026 - Why Oral Peptides Work Better Than Injections Explained at A4M Conference - Tracy Duhs: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wmhBXTzYRkE