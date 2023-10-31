We knew what he would say....

White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby on the unacceptability of a ceasefire in the Middle East:

“We do not believe that a ceasefire is the right solution right now. We believe that a ceasefire at this time would only benefit Hamas.

What we think would be worth considering and implementing are localized humanitarian pauses that would allow aid to be delivered to specific groups and perhaps even facilitate the evacuation of people who would like to get out and move further south.

We support this option and do not support a ceasefire.”