Free is my 2nd favorite "F-word"

Who doesn't love free, complimentary items for use? Try looking at the items you dispose of as a future use to your homestead journey. Each item might be able to recycle or re purpose. Think of it, less consuming, less disposable. Use your creativity to try and find for uses of the things you might just toss out of our hectic life. I understand, but slow down and think. You may need an item that can serve a purpose, and you don't have to purchase it.

P.S. My first favorite "F-word" is Freedom







https://www.lifehack.org/articles/lifestyle/55-special-uses-for-baking-soda-you-never-knew.html

