COVIDLAND - The SHOT (2022) - Infowars Series (Part 3)
225 views • 3 days ago

COVIDLAND 3: THE SHOT 

 

The Covid hysteria began with slogans like “just 15 days to flatten the curve,” but within a year it evolved to be “everyone must get vaccinated.”  

Your rights to the absence of coercion and informed consent are now under continual attack! People around the world are unable to get on planes and trains, access hospitals, attend funerals, go to restaurants and gyms, simply because they do not have a “health” pass, or because their pass is not kept up to date with yet another injection of poisonous gene therapies. 

Meanwhile, millions of people are dying or suffering life-altering effects from the shots. Even in children, people are experiencing blood clots, neurological disorders, and cardiovascular diseases resulting from the shots. 

But the carnage is exactly what the New World Order globalists want as they push forward their agenda for complete control and de-population.  

Watch this third episode of the Covidland series to see the crimes against humanity laid bare. 

www.COVIDLAND.com 

 

