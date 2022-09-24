Situation Update, Sep 24, 2022 - Rumors of massive troop movements + Russia's doomsday nuclear weapons

0:00 Intro

1:15 China

10:10 Russia

40:45 Michael Yon





- Rumors rising of a military coup taking place in China

- Germany promises to deploy police / troops on the streets to stop civil unrest

- Rumors of troop movements in London, with fears of currency collapse

- Discussion of Russia's "doomsday" nuclear weapons: SkyFall and Poseidon

- China hires 162 nuclear research scientists who worked at top US nuclear facility

- 200,000 Chinese troops + 300,000 mobilized Russia troops = half a million new troops

- Nations are clearly preparing for global warfare on a massive scale







For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





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