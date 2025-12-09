Mathew Maavak: The Electric Reckoning & Why the Great Reset Will Fail!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Mathew Maavak discusses his excellent new novel "Electric Reckoning" explaining his theses on the global elites plan for world domination, why he thinks COVID1984 was a stress test, how they are having trouble finding competent apparatchiks to implement their diabolical agendas, why he thinks it will all ultimately crash and burn, and much more!
Websites
Eye Opener Substack https://drmathewmaavak.substack.com
Electric Reckoning https://www.amazon.com/Electric-Reckoning-Mathew-Maavak/dp/B0G1FXN7Q1
RT Author Page https://www.rt.com/op-ed/authors/dr-mathew-maavak
About Dr. Mathew Maavak
Dr. Mathew Maavak researches systems science, global risks, geopolitics, strategic foresight, governance and Artificial Intelligence.
