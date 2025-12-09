BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Mathew Maavak: The Electric Reckoning & Why the Great Reset Will Fail!
Geopolitics & Empire
Geopolitics & EmpireCheckmark Icon
1 day ago

Dr. Mathew Maavak discusses his excellent new novel "Electric Reckoning" explaining his theses on the global elites plan for world domination, why he thinks COVID1984 was a stress test, how they are having trouble finding competent apparatchiks to implement their diabolical agendas, why he thinks it will all ultimately crash and burn, and much more!


Websites

Eye Opener Substack https://drmathewmaavak.substack.com

Electric Reckoning https://www.amazon.com/Electric-Reckoning-Mathew-Maavak/dp/B0G1FXN7Q1

RT Author Page https://www.rt.com/op-ed/authors/dr-mathew-maavak


About Dr. Mathew Maavak

Dr. Mathew Maavak researches systems science, global risks, geopolitics, strategic foresight, governance and Artificial Intelligence.


*Podcast intro music used with permission is from the song "The Queens Jig" by the fantastic "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

