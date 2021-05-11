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The Tragic Truth About the Covid 19 Vaccine
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227 views • May 11, 2021
Why do we need a vaccine for Covid 19 when 99.5% of people under the age of 70 survive the disease without treatment? You could make the case for a vaccine in people over the age of 70, but consider that there are several safe and effective treatments for Covid 19. Then consider that the FDA, CDC, and WHO have banned the use of these safe and effective drugs. It is very difficult to find uncensored news about Covid 19 and
people don't know where to get both sides of the story regarding the safety and effectiveness. Even many our personal doctors don't really know the literature about the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine.
people don't know where to get both sides of the story regarding the safety and effectiveness. Even many our personal doctors don't really know the literature about the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine.
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