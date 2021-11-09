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"The Strike Against New York" - Prophecy of Future Missile/ Weapons Event in NYC
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220 views • November 09, 2021
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: Prophecy of missile strike or some other type of weaponized event against New York City. An event big enough to cause trauma among New Yorkers, creating fear and panic reminiscent of 9-11. Graphic changes to city life will follow- mandatory registration, some type of new ID card that will eventually be rolled out to the rest of the country. Big changes too to immigration law, concerns of "national security" will outweigh who is legal or not, and everyone will be forced into the future registration process. America is going to be very tightly controlled in the future- this word is one of many showing that trend.
Find out more about Christianity here: https://the-masters-voice.com/basics/
Full prophetic word in this video here:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/06/02/the-strike-against-new-york-may-22-2019/
Find out more about Prophecy here: https://the-masters-voice.com/prophecy/
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
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OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
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OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: Prophecy of missile strike or some other type of weaponized event against New York City. An event big enough to cause trauma among New Yorkers, creating fear and panic reminiscent of 9-11. Graphic changes to city life will follow- mandatory registration, some type of new ID card that will eventually be rolled out to the rest of the country. Big changes too to immigration law, concerns of "national security" will outweigh who is legal or not, and everyone will be forced into the future registration process. America is going to be very tightly controlled in the future- this word is one of many showing that trend.
Find out more about Christianity here: https://the-masters-voice.com/basics/
Full prophetic word in this video here:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/06/02/the-strike-against-new-york-may-22-2019/
Find out more about Prophecy here: https://the-masters-voice.com/prophecy/
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
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