FULL SHOW: LIVE: Prophecy Fulfilled: Kandiss Taylor Cheers Guidestone Destruction, Pedophiles Caught ON TAPE

Kick your weekend off RIGHT with this BRAND NEW episode of The Stew Peters Show!

The Georgia Guidestones were finally destroyed, & Kandice Taylor is rejoicing! These Guidestones have held darkness over Georgia for FAR too long, and now that they are gone, Christ can finally REIGN over the people!

Natalie Carey joins to describe her experience at a pride parade where Drag Queens were STRIPPING down in front of CHILDREN and thrusting around them. She also describes a “Pastor” who was gay and had a husband?!

Wade Lightheart joins to discuss the TRUE reasons why American’s are breaking records of obesity! With better sleep, better eating, and better exercise, our nations morale will be back on track!

Kathrine Lester joins to desperately cry for help after her grandson was kidnapped by CPS after he was born. Kathrine’s daughter was a drug abuser, and after calling her local sheriff’s department and CPS to try and get her grandson to a safe state, they had denied her until he was born. Kathrine learned very quickly the TRUE agenda of CPS soon after.

Watch this new show NOW at StewPeters.com!

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