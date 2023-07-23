Conspiring with Mr. Cooper - The Nuremberg Myth!

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Parental Advisory Explicit Content - Mr. Tom Cooper & his Trusty Co-Host wax poetic conspiratorially with author Donald Jeffries and researcher Dana.Donald Jeffries:
Buy Donald's new book here!
https://www.lulu.com/shop/donald-jeffries/masking-the-truth/paperback/product-grj5r5.html?page=1&pageSize=4
Twitter -
https://twitter.com/DonJeffries
Website -
https://www.donaldjeffries.media/
Substack -
https://donaldjeffries.substack.com/
Rokfin -
https://rokfin.com/AmericaUnplugged
Dana:
Twitter -
https://twitter.com/DanaDooDah?t=RIXAL_y_d3ipuHz2QI2tmg&s=09
Instagram -
https://instagram.com/rottingjewels?igshid=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ==
YouTube -
https://www.youtube.com/@rottingjewels
Rumble -
https://rumble.com/user/rottingjewels
Follow Tom on Twitter!
https://twitter.com/TomCoop09236327?t=VY5If75TZ3RaMHpGNA9Npw&s=09
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