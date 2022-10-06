Create New Account
AMERICA IS AT A STAGE MORE DANGEROUS THAN THE CUBAN MISSILE CRISIS-HAL TURNER RADIO SHOW
Published 2 months ago |

PLEASE READ..VERY IMPORTANT INFORMATIONAL CONTENT

THE HAL TURNER RADIO SHOW 10/5/2022

https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en

RIGHT NOW AMERICA IS AT A STAGE MORE DANGEROUS THAN THE 1962 CUBAN MISSILE CRISIS AND THE MAIN STREAM MEDIA IS SILENT ABOUT IT. NUCLEAR WAR IS AT OUR DOOR AND MOST PEOPLE IN AMERICA DON’T EVEN REALIZE IT.

americarussianew yorkeuropean unionukrainenew jerseygermanynatonuclear warworld war threelame stream media

